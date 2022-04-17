Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.86 Million

Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will announce $417.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.33 million and the lowest is $379.57 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $379.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

