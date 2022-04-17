Wagerr Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $4,706.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002566 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00173280 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,393,452 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

