Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $89.93 million and $1.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00192931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00382721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.