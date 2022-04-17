Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €177.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($192.39) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($178.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €170.15 ($184.94).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €168.35 ($182.99) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($184.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

