Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.29 ($150.31).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €97.16 ($105.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($141.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.39. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

