Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

