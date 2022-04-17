Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of WAYN stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

