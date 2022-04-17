Wedbush Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $155.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $208,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.