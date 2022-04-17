Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 213,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

