Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

