Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.87.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

