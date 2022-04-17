WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Tops $480.48 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. WEMIX has a market cap of $480.48 million and $27.97 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00009693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

