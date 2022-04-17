Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WHLR opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

