Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.97. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

