WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.67

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.67 and traded as high as $53.13. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 222,696 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

