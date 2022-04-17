World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,966,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $52,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE INT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.