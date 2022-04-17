Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,169.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,169.50 ($41.30) and traded as high as GBX 3,391.70 ($44.20). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 3,370 ($43.91), with a volume of 82,547 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,169.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,397.49.

In other news, insider Doug McCutcheon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,110 ($40.53) per share, for a total transaction of £155,500 ($202,632.26).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

