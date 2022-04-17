Wrapped Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $98.13 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and $98.13 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $40,413.06 or 1.00001916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 278,157 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

