WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WW. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ WW opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

