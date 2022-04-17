Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

XBC stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.69. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

