Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:XLO) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 20th

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 20th. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

XLO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

