XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $173,175.66 and $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00199773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00192392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.82 or 0.07551757 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

