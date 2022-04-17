Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

