Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.54 Million

Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will announce $26.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.85 million and the lowest is $26.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $113.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $123.16 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $128.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.