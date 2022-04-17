Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.35 Million

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to post $616.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the lowest is $443.40 million. First Solar reported sales of $803.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

