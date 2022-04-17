Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,380 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.