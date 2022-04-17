Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Shares of LH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $254.46 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

