Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will post $8.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $33.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,543,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513,452. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.