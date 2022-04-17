Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce $508.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.70 million and the lowest is $506.10 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 1,403,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

