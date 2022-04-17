Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $367.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.33 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

VG stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $103,496,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,749,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Vonage by 14,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,042,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after buying an additional 4,014,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

