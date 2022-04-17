Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

