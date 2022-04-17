Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $809.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.