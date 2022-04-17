Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will announce $130.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.81 million. Invitae posted sales of $103.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $642.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $648.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $874.45 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $881.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,677. Invitae has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.