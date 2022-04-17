Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $13.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

JPM stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $126.12. 18,835,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,302,894. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

