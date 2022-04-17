Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.