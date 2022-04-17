Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

