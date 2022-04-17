Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NEP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 305,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

