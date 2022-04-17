Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. 1,538,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,945. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

