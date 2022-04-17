Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. 1,538,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,945. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.