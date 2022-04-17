Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post $272.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $273.84 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $143.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 388,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.46. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.