Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

