Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

AVNS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

