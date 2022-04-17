Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to post sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 152,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

