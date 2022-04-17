Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domo.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Domo stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.