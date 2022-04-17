Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

