Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. 519,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,012. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

