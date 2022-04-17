Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

MODN stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

