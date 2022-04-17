Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.27. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $245.09 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

