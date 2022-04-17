Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

OPBK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

