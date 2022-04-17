Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,551 shares of company stock worth $6,414,864 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Outset Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period.

OM opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

