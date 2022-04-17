Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of MIDD opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.72. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 313,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

