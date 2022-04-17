Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.